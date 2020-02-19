No. 21 RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of his No. 21 brand, Alessandro Dell’Acqua wanted to stay away from nostalgia or self-celebration. Indeed, his fall show offered an updated, contemporary version of his signature style, including a certain mysterious sensuality, the love for the combination of masculine and feminine elements, as well as a twisted bourgeois vibe.

Playing with intentionally wrong proportions, such as super-long sleeves, extra-short lengths and exaggerated plunging necklines, Dell’Acqua introduced a subversive touch, which was perfectly counterbalanced by the refined, polished attitude of sweaters tucked into pencil skirts and impeccable double-breasted coats.

The most rebellious face of the collection was exalted by the decorations of safety pins creating floral-like embellishments on a coat layered on a mannish striped shirt worn as a dress, as well as by the chunky chains peppering lady-like wool dresses.

While continuing to play with the brand’s signature codes, Dell’Acqua succeeded at making the collection look desirable and covetable also for the label’s most avid collectors.