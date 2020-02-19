  View Gallery — 40   Photos

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of his No. 21 brand, Alessandro Dell’Acqua wanted to stay away from nostalgia or self-celebration. Indeed, his fall show offered an updated, contemporary version of his signature style, including a certain mysterious sensuality, the love for the combination of masculine and feminine elements, as well as a twisted bourgeois vibe.

Playing with intentionally wrong proportions, such as super-long sleeves, extra-short lengths and exaggerated plunging necklines, Dell’Acqua introduced a subversive touch, which was perfectly counterbalanced by the refined, polished attitude of sweaters tucked into pencil skirts and impeccable double-breasted coats.

The most rebellious face of the collection was exalted by the decorations of safety pins creating floral-like embellishments on a coat layered on a mannish striped shirt worn as a dress, as well as by the chunky chains peppering lady-like wool dresses.

No. 21 RTW Fall 2020

40 Photos 

While continuing to play with the brand’s signature codes, Dell’Acqua succeeded at making the collection look desirable and covetable also for the label’s most avid collectors.

You May Also Like

load comments