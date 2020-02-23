Philipp Plein RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

The most empowering moment of the Philipp Plein show was probably not the one the designer expected: It was when two models finally had enough of wobbling along the slippery mirrored catwalk in their sky-high, needle-thin heels and took them off to amble barefoot.

It was a wise decision: The twists and turns of the never-ending runway, which took over the cavernous hall of a Milanese exhibition space, made for nerve-wracking viewing. However, the barefoot models didn’t steal the attention from the rest of the show – how could they when the runway featured a Philipp Plein-branded helicopter, plane and yacht, as well as a Tyga concert in the middle of a boxing ring surrounded by fireworks and smoke machines?

The clothes themselves were proper show-stopping material. Not an inch of the models’ bodies wasn’t covered with either glittering crystals, punk studs, leopard print, dollar signs or see-through, cross-body, multi-pocket bags to carry Plein’s new scent, No Limits, in a credit card-shaped bottle.

They were long halter-neck leopard-print chiffon dresses, gold thigh boots, fringed minidresses, body-con shimmering dresses in yellow and fur chubbies for women; studded leather biker jackets, logo hoodies, coats with gold sleeves and huge high-top trainers for men. Jada Pinkett Smith, Olivia Culpo, Ellen Von Unwerth and Gigi Gorgeous were amongst the celebrities walking that evening.

The final looks of the show were yellow and purple No. 24 basketball jerseys and glittery hoodies in homage to the late Kobe Bryant. The pieces were part of a capsule collection, the sales of which will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation in honor of Bryant and his daughter Giana, Plein announced at the end of the show. Instead of the Lakers logo, the jerseys featured a giant “Plein” in crystal-studded letters.