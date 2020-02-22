Piazza Sempione RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Stefano Citron and Federico Piaggi looked at Angelica Huston’s style in the Seventies to find that balance between sartorial elegance and feminine glamour they wanted to inject in their fall lineup. For example, an impeccable Prince of Wales suit was worn with a Lurex top, while a tailored tweed coat was layered on a chic shirtdress printed with a graphic motif.

WWD Critique: Rooted in the brand’s practical elegance, the collection offered a commercially savvy offering of well-executed everyday essentials with a twist.