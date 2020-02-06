Red Valentino RTW Fall 2020

The Red Valentino girl toughened up for fall, updating her romantic and feminine image with a gritty attitude.

Inspired by Brooke Shields in the Eighties, Pierpaolo Piccioli offered a fresh take on the brand’s staples, such as bows, ruffles and pastel tones, by mixing them with mannish and grungy elements, delivering an appealing collection for the modern girls who wants to set their own fashion rules.

Eighties glam was conveyed via polka-dot dresses with puffy sleeves, sequined longuette skirts and tulle frills and blouses with glitter motifs and maxi bows. To counterbalance the delicate textures, thick knitwear with floral intarsia and oversize cardigans with patches were layered over the lightweight frocks, while leather shorts and pants and chunky biker boots added a cool twist.

Tartan motifs abounded on dresses, capes and coats, with a checkered mohair style standing out for its coziness and a sartorial herringbone coat charming for its pleated structure on the back.

Strong on separates, the lineup was quintessentially Red Valentino while exuding a bit of rebelliousness that felt fresh and lively.