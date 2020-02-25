Roberto Cavalli RTW Fall 2020

The first collection presented by the Roberto Cavalli brand under the new owner was clearly a tribute to its history and a return to the heyday of the label. Bold animalier prints were front and center of the coed collection — no wallflowers allowed here.

Last year, the company was sold to the Dubai-based Damac Properties and, while the brand skipped Pitti Uomo and Milan Men’s Fashion Week in January, it unveiled its new course with a presentation at Milan’s Mudec museum.

The design team developed five prints inspired by the mantle of a tiger — also in a white version; a leopard, also in red; a geometric combination of anaconda and python; a pattern of feathers in emerald green or red, and by a graphic chevron of feathers drawn by hand. Denim was also treated and stone-washed to look like leather.

There was a whiff of Seventies Swinging London and a touch of men’s wear tailoring in the women’s cabans, double-breasted blazers and Prince-of-Wales pants. Accessories included tall boots with squared toes and sandals with metallic elements. In men’s wear the sartorial designs were offset by the animalier prints with a touch of irony.