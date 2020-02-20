Romeo Gigli RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Alessandro De Benedetti said he was inspired by a dream about the Romeo Gigli heritage, rendered in neon colors. Influenced by the experimental approach of the brand’s founder, the designer played with materials, employing, for example, a fluorescent moiré for a reversible padded trenchcoat and a rubberized cashmere for an oversize perfecto jacket worn with matching Bermuda shorts. Silk and a jersey fabric were also mixed and matched on a range of draped minidresses.

WWD Critique: While he kicked off his adventure at Romeo Giglio last summer with a chic, elegant collection, this season De Benedetti made an abrupt change in direction, injecting his collection with a rave-like, psychedelic, ultra young vibe that felt jarring.