Sara Battaglia RTW Fall 2020

Versatility was at the center of Sara Battaglia fall collection, which the designer decided to shoot with a model portrayed in different everyday situations, from the office to the gym and the grocery store. The brand’s round-the-clock wardrobe included a wide range of suits, including a pink style showing the blazer peppered by dramatic rounded shoulders and a checkered option where a tiny, cropped jacket was matched with high-waisted, flared pants. Other standouts of this highly feminine lineup were the cocoon coats showing exaggerated wide lapels and the fluid evening dresses, including a halter-neck number leaving the back naked.
WWD Critique: The collection offered an evolution of the Sara Battaglia’s signature style, where discreet sensuality, practical femininity and a passion for bold colors converge.