Seventy RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Smart elegance is Seventy’s credo. For fall, creative director Francesca Tegon built on that signature approach to deliver a collection offering multiple options for busy metropolitan women. Classic men’s tailoring inspired the pant suits worked in British sartorial patterns, as well as the skirt options showing blanket-like fringes, which also peppered striped coats. Foulard patterns added an elegant touch to shirtdresses, while lightly padded trenches were decorated with eco mink fur accents.

WWD Critique: Seventy built its success on unpretentious fashion, which it updates by putting its own take on current trends.