The futuristic theme is a trend this season, and it’s a tricky one. Sportmax took the challenge with mixed results. Inspired by tailoring constructions, the collection kicked off on an essential, restrained note with sharp-cut outerwear pieces, including a belted coat with bold sleeves and a graphic peacoat, juxtaposed with cozy knits and slick separates. The mannish attitude of a denim suit contrasted with the feminine fluidity of a dress embellished with both a jacquard bib detail and a metallic belt putting the focus on the waist.

WWD Critique: While the daywear, a bit stiff, looked brand appropriate, the evening offering, where the futuristic, galactic vibe peaked, didn’t feel fresh or modern.

Sportmax RTW Fall 2020

