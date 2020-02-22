Woolrich RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

How can outerwear brands adapt to climate change? “Our business is very related to the cold: our core products are heavy coats,” said Andrea Canè, creative director of Woolrich. “There are seasons when we do extremely well because the cold came at the right time, and seasons like this when it’s 16 degrees Celsius in February.”

In reaction to customers’ shifting needs, Woolrich is shipping its collection in different drops, to be closer to what is happening seasonally, and adapting its range to incorporate more layers to its garments: A chic black Gore-Tex coat was made of a lighter concentration of fabric than usual and came with a removable down jacket inside.

Aside from a couple of oversized puffer jackets in bright colors, the Woolrich range was sleek and understated to fit with its core customer, elegant businesswomen who are looking for both functional and good-looking outerwear. Loro Piana Storm System waterproof fabric was used on a camel parka, while a pink hooded raincoat – worn over a funky white wool shirt with fringed front pockets – was made of eco cotton with a 100 percent recycled polyester lining.