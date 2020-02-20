Zanini RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Here is a labor of love: Marco Zanini unveiled another beautiful collection for his Zanini brand, which the designer continues to cultivate with dedication and passion, despite the obvious difficulties of building up a niche label in this current market. “We are slowly and steadily growing season after season, which means that at the end of the day there is a real customer for this type of fashion,” the designer said during an appointment at his chic Milanese apartment. What type of fashion? One rooted in timeless elegance, in quality, and an extreme attention to details. A type of fashion which is probably the most sustainable possible, not only because it employs organic fabrics, but mostly because it offers pieces which someone can definitely wear until the end of time and pass across generations.

For fall, the designer focused on British tailoring fabrics, which he crafted into impeccable three-piece suits, blazers softened by ribbons to tie on the back, as well as luxurious overcoats. Usually a summer fabric, linen was used in a doubled version for checkered skirts and dresses enriched with duchesse taping adding a graphic attitude. The taping was also employed for a roomy tunic dress in cream with pale blue vertical stripes. Handcrafted knits warmed up the collection with an artisanal touch.

Infused with a cozy, very personal take on essential design, the collection offered an exciting take on timeless fashion.