Revamped classics injected with a modern, creative twist stole the spotlight in the charming Derek Lam 10 Crosby fall collection.

The designer, who last week sold his firm to Public Clothing Company, created an easy-to-approach wardrobe for international girls who appreciate an aristo-chic look.

Positioned in the contemporary segment, the collection had the flair and the appeal of a luxury lineup, thanks to Lam’s design skills.

Mannish suits cut in relaxed silhouettes were worked in sartorial patterns made more feminine with the introduction of micro sequins, while impeccable blazers revealed delicate bows on the back. A sophisticated safari mood was channeled with a beige cotton peasant dress enriched with utility touches and a timeless equestrian look was conveyed with a jacket combining two different gray tones paired with cargo pants tucked into riding boots.

An eco fur coat worn over micro checkered, slightly flared pants and a cable-knit green sweater had a Seventies’ Parisian vibe. Experimenting with mixed media, Lam added knit sleeves to a striped shirt tucked into a glamorous pencil skirt with allover sequins.

The collection, offering a wide range of options that are easily incorporated into a urban wardrobe, felt highly desirable and covetable.