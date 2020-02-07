For the fall season, AG’s latest collection channeled Americana through vintage-inspired garb.

“I like to use that word [vintage] loosely, because we take pieces and modernize it to what AG is,” explained John Rossell, the brand’s creative direction and digital marketing director. Throughout the collection, which featured men’s and women’s wear, sophisticated takes on more classic, rigid jeans felt of-the-now, and were layered with raglan Ts and workwear-inspired jackets. Standouts incorporated utilitarian details, like a brownish-red cropped trouser with cargo pockets, contrast stitching and tapered-out legs, or an elongated, belted denim jacket and beige leather-coated separates. To drive the Americana feel, a palette of “spiced rum” ran throughout the women’s ready-to-wear, while men’s offered moments of winter white within a more subdued, earthy palette.

WWD Critique: Overall, the brand presented a modernized vintage wardrobe through progressive cuts and interesting workwear details.

Read more reviews from WWD:

AG RTW Fall 2019

Staud RTW Spring 2020

Common Odds RTW Fall 2020

WATCH: NYFW Is Back on Top, Thanks to These Young Designers