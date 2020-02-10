Alice + Olivia RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Stacey Bendet’s eclectic tastes extend beyond Alice + Olivia. She’s in the throes of designing her new apartment, where the rich tapestries, textures and bold pops of color planned for the space have influenced her globetrotter lineup of eclectic mixed-print dresses and elaborate evening attire. As always, there was an undercurrent of feminine glam rock, and range, from vegan leather separates and clean monochromatic colorblocking (this season always paired back to black for some grit), to the playful volume of sleeve treatments and a maxiskirt with a Michelangelo print. She offered new takes on tailoring with a brocade suit amped up by a painterly print T-shirt with pearl piercings along the neckline, and even had an eye toward sustainability by enlisting “zero-waste Daniel” to craft Ts and jackets out of fabric scraps.

WWD Critique: Bendet’s eclectic personal tastes provided fashion fodder for every type of woman — whether traveling or going out — with a signature thread of empowered femininity.