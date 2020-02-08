  View Gallery — 49   Photos

Badgley Mischka married “Downton Abbey” with the Beatles for a show titled “Downton Abbey Road.” The theme could be seen in the sumptuous fabrications of velvets, laces and brocades. Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka used a wide range of colors, with some painterly florals on dresses, a mix of shiny metallic gowns, and their trademark selection of black gowns. “We always do a jet-black section,” the duo said backstage. A wide-leg tweed pant under a long-sleeve belted jacket made of both floral and leopard panels pumped up the volume on the embellishment side of things. Suiting nodded to the Victorian era with strong shoulders and a white stiff ruffled collar at the neck. The designers were quick to point out that the collection will sit at retail during what is shaping up to be a rough year politically, and they wanted to make clothes for a woman to feel empowered and beautiful. Longtime client Muffie Potter Aston agreed, exclaiming backstage, “beautiful, strong and confident.”

WWD Critique: With this well-rounded collection of dresses, suiting and gowns, the Badgley Mischka women will have lots of options for her event and gala schedule come fall.

Badgley Mischka RTW Fall 2020

49 Photos 

You May Also Like

load comments