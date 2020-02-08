Badgley Mischka RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Badgley Mischka married “Downton Abbey” with the Beatles for a show titled “Downton Abbey Road.” The theme could be seen in the sumptuous fabrications of velvets, laces and brocades. Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka used a wide range of colors, with some painterly florals on dresses, a mix of shiny metallic gowns, and their trademark selection of black gowns. “We always do a jet-black section,” the duo said backstage. A wide-leg tweed pant under a long-sleeve belted jacket made of both floral and leopard panels pumped up the volume on the embellishment side of things. Suiting nodded to the Victorian era with strong shoulders and a white stiff ruffled collar at the neck. The designers were quick to point out that the collection will sit at retail during what is shaping up to be a rough year politically, and they wanted to make clothes for a woman to feel empowered and beautiful. Longtime client Muffie Potter Aston agreed, exclaiming backstage, “beautiful, strong and confident.”

WWD Critique: With this well-rounded collection of dresses, suiting and gowns, the Badgley Mischka women will have lots of options for her event and gala schedule come fall.