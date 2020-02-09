Chiara Boni channeled a Spanish inspiration for fall. But even if she employed some elements of the Castilian iconography, such as polka dots, fringe and matador hats, she didn’t take the inspiration too literally. Continuing to play with the brand’s signature jersey fabric, she created frocks and separates cut in body-con silhouettes. They were splashed with vibrant floral patterns, but also with classic sartorial fabrics softened by the introduction of delicate colors and sparkling details. This season, Boni also introduced soft velvet as well as a lightweight silky jersey that was used for uncomplicated yet very elegant column dresses embellished with embroidery at the shoulders. For big nights out, gowns enriched with flowing cape details and organza ruffles were just the thing for women aiming to steal the spotlight.