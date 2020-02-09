@therealdvf is being inducted into the Legion d’Honneur with the title of Knight. ⁣ ⁣ “I was totally surprised when I received the letter from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs that announced to me that I was being given the Legion d‘Honneur,” von Furstenberg told WWD on Thursday. ⁣ ⁣ “It’s being given to me for my work and commitment to women as well as my work for the Statue of Liberty, who is a symbol of freedom and friendship between France and America. I am extremely honored for this important recognition and for [European Central Bank president] Christine Lagarde to have agreed to ‘pin me’ at the ceremony later this month in Paris.”⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣ ⁣ Report: @edelson.sharon