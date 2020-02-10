Chromat RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Taking over the Rise by We wellness center at the Financial District, Chromat hosted its own inclusive Olympics. A diverse cast worked out hard with dance classes and circuit training that showcased how to sweat in style. Workout clothes offering the right dose of compression, including cycling pants, leggings and tops that highlighted the brand’s signature combination of sensual cutout details, graphic prints and vibrant colors, were juxtaposed to athletic swimwear styles.

WWD Critique: Highly energetic and fun, the event was a pure celebration of diversity and self-love that brought a happy, optimistic vibe to New York Fashion Week.