Claudia Li RTW Fall 2020

As she has done in the past, Claudia Li used personal memories, this time revolving around her grandfather, to ground her collection. He passed away this year and she wanted to celebrate his life by dedicating her collection to him. It was a heartfelt sentiment that she wove throughout her work, for example, with lots of plaid, as in a mix of plaid printed PVC coats and suiting. “He was always in plaid,” she said with a smile. She wanted bright colors, for instance on a bright pink shearling coat because “he was always so happy,” she added. He often took her to see goldfish when she visited him, so she made a sunny yellow print with goldfish swimming about, which she used on the panels of a slip dress. Much of the collection also explored the tension between hard and soft elements, like when Li paired denim with tulle.

WWD Critique: Several seasons in, Li is hitting her stride with a joyfully crafted collection of fun and colorful clothes with a bits of technical edge.