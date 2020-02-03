Common Odds RTW Fall 2020

  View Gallery — 22   Photos

Designer Sue Jung’s latest collection continued the language of her spring range: covetable men’s wear-inspired essentials with minimalist and artistic undertones. She drew inspiration from artist Franz Kline, whose abstract black-and-white paintings inspired the darker color palette, which helped highlight cool design elements like the contrast stitching atop loosely cut button-downs and blazers with her signature cocoon sleeves. A darker palette also allowed Jung to focus on interesting fabrications, including a semisheer Japanese seersucker cut into a trucker shirt and vegan leather made into sleek separates. Surprisingly, the designer hadn’t ventured into tailoring until this season and, unsurprisingly, options like a side-tie black coat and trench with voluminous sleeves were impeccably made.

WWD Critique: Pieces express a quiet, sophisticated confidence and culturally resonant gender fluid approach to dressing, making Common Odds an exciting newcomer to keep an eye on.

