Cushnie RTW Fall 2020

From the “pietra serena” sandstone interior to the marble sculptures, elements of Florence’s Medici Chapel inspired the architectural draping and angular shapes of Carly Cushnie’s fall collection.

“It was creating the juxtaposition between this architecture and the idea of this goddess-type figure, this statuesque woman,” Cushnie explained during a walk-through of the collection. Sculpture-inspired draping and voluminous and pleated taffeta sleeves adorned body-hugging gowns and tunics; a chartreuse velvet mini expressed these ideas the best, and was a standout of the collection. Suiting, too, incorporated graphic elements through elegant, drippy black-and-white fringed beading alongside ribbed knitwear and minimalistic gowns and evening separates with rounded silhouettes.

WWD Critique: Cushnie’s ability to add graphic, architectural appeal to her elegant array made for an intriguing, pretty fall collection.

