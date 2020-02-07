Danz RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Danica Zheng, formerly the designer of Pamplemousse (a flirty, cute contemporary label), debuted her new edgier line Danz with a pop-up shop for fall that will run through Fashion Week.

Aiming to attract a cool downtown crowd, she proposed a mix of sleek tailoring and streetwear styles in silhouettes that align more with her personal style: Think sexy slipdresses with chain rope straps and drapes, sharply cut cropped blazers, vegan leather shirting and neon sport luxe items that easily sit next to the likes of Alexander Wang and MISBHV. She injected bits of her culture through modern and fresh takes on the cheongsam cut with premium satin and even offered up handbags and a jewelry collaboration with Sterling King to round out a clear vision of youthful party chic.

WWD Critique: This debut was an impressive one, and Zheng accomplished her mission to make well-executed and desirable clothing that were both effortlessly cool and sexy.

