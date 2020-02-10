Dennis Basso RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

What makes something DB? For designer Dennis Basso, it’s not just a hashtag or a logo on his handbags, it’s an idea he takes to heart.

“I think of a lot of different girls, young and cool, or an uptown lady. She is done without being done. My girl loves beautiful things,” Basso said, mentioning that he often dresses several generations of a family.

For fall, he started things off with youthful look — a shearling paired with black fur shorts. At his core Basso is a furrier, and he unapologetically pushes that narrative. A puffer coat was lined in sable, perfect to throw over one of his many embellished cocktail dresses, or pair with one of the fur backpacks he styled into several looks.

Girl met boy for fall, and for the first time, Basso showed several men’s looks. Does your guy want an opulent gray sable coat? Basso has you covered. He also layered in a few faux fur pieces from his QVC line, and showed a wider size range in looks, grounding the high-octane glamour of a runway of 61 looks.

The finale of the show featured actress and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna, who closed the show with her two children. Mom wore a ballgown, while daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin sported short shorts and Amelia Gray Hamlin wore a shift dress, all in the same fabrics.

“It’s a real mommy and me moment,” quipped Bass.