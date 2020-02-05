Elie Tahari RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Elie Tahari took a break from the runway for fall, preferring a private appointment and images to tell his story. The palette was lifted from the American artist Edward Hopper’s work, leaning on neutrals with deep-hued jewel tones layered in. Suits were more fitted with shoulder details, key outerwear pieces came in double-faced fabrics and buttery soft faux furs toppers. Vegan leathers were used throughout, on blouses with utility pockets, skirts and his trademark sheath dresses.

WWD Critique: Tahari’s step forward into eco-conscious fabrics underscores his ability to roll with the times and keep things fresh.