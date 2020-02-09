Hellessy RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

For fall, designer Sylvie Millstein went deeper into the development of her signature quirky constructions. Asymmetric sweaters and tops, patchwork denim and revisited suits peppered with contrasting piping and tassels took center stage in the lineup, which also included velvet and jacquard silk evening attire.

WWD Critique: While coherent with the brand’s aesthetic, there were a bit too many fabrics, patterns and details in the lineup, which resulted in a certain lack of focus.