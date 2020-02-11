  View Gallery — 17   Photos

For his first collection as sole creative director, Thomas Cawson hosted a gallery reception featuring look book images taken by Sunil Gupta in the vein of his famous 1976 Christopher Street photographs. Cawson’s goal is to reinstate the brand’s cachet as a cultural brand for creative types by offering nostalgic silhouettes with sensuality and deviance. “It’s chic, but there’s a seediness to it that’s important,” Cawson noted. The only item on display, a suede and shearling coat, highlighted a retro moment, while images suggested how Cawson will amp up the sensuality factor with softly draped silks and feminine workwear.

WWD Critique: Updated classics are always in fashion, but time will tell if Cawson’s plan can help revitalize the brand’s former glory.

Helmut Lang RTW Fall 2020

17 Photos 

You May Also Like

load comments