Galleries

Details

Collection

Orchids and Egon Schiele. It might sound like an unlikely pairing, but it actually worked extremely well.

The flowers, a symbol of sensual love but also of elegance in many cultures, and the works of the Austrian expressionist artist, known for his erotic and deeply psychological paintings, served as the source of inspiration for Jason Wu, he explained backstage at his show.

The designer collaborated with artist Jessica Underwood on feminine, graphic orchid patterns, whose sinuous lines echoed Schiele’s style, printed on dresses, including a green frock with a plunging V-neck and an asymmetric design with knotted details.

The curved silhouettes of orchids was also echoed in the floral swirls of sophisticated evening dresses that had a lightweight delicacy, enhanced by the soft bows tied in the back. Other precious details, like a cascade of feathers on a range of dramatic gowns, tiny crystals embroidered on see-through evening frocks and a hyper chic cape and a suit crafted from gray wool embellished with intricate hot pink contrasting piping, exuded timeless glamour,

“With this collection I really wanted to showcase New York’s craftsmanship, because we don’t get credit for it,” said Wu, who, with his highly sophisticated, interesting collection, worked in a refined color palette, definitely showed the chicest face of New York Fashion Week.