Jason Wu RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

“You don’t come to me for a basic puffer,” quipped Jason Wu. And to his point, his puffer is done in satin, with grosgrain ribbon details that allow it to form a cocoon-like shape. This coat is indicative of what Wu does at his advanced contemporary label: taking go-to wardrobe pieces and Wu-izing them. He used the Seventies as a theme to lend cohesion to the line, showing some double-faced wool cashmere coats, cable-knit sweaters or abstract floral prints on dresses. Tuxedo-style shirts paired with feminine tailoring offered great options for a day at the office. The color palette leaned on autumnal shades rounded out with touches of neutrals.

WWD Critique: Wu continues to brew up sophisticated separates and wardrobe builders with designer twists that give his woman options for work, weekend or cocktail parties.