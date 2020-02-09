  View Gallery — 24   Photos

“You don’t come to me for a basic puffer,” quipped Jason Wu. And to his point, his puffer is done in satin, with grosgrain ribbon details that allow it to form a cocoon-like shape. This coat is indicative of what Wu does at his advanced contemporary label: taking go-to wardrobe pieces and Wu-izing them. He used the Seventies as a theme to lend cohesion to the line, showing some double-faced wool cashmere coats, cable-knit sweaters or abstract floral prints on dresses. Tuxedo-style shirts paired with feminine tailoring offered great options for a day at the office. The color palette leaned on autumnal shades rounded out with touches of neutrals.

WWD Critique: Wu continues to brew up sophisticated separates and wardrobe builders with designer twists that give his woman options for work, weekend or cocktail parties.

Jason Wu RTW Fall 2020

24 Photos 

You May Also Like

load comments