Josie Natori RTW Fall 2020

By hosting her fall show in the elegant and intimate living room of her chic Upper East Side apartment, where a piano player entertained the guests with live music, Josie Natori set the mood for her collection, which felt utterly personal yet sophisticated.

Perfectly reflecting the designer’s effortlessly refined style, the lineup was an ode to a polished, discreet elegance, sometimes peppered with sparkling touches.

The uncomplicated but beautifully constructed designs incorporated Eastern elements, such as mandarin collars, as well as patterns and embroideries with a charming Asian feel.

Precise but never too rigorous, separates and frocks were cut in clean silhouettes that accentuated the waist or had shoulders with asymmetric cuts. Slim pants were paired with tunics with flared sleeves as well as with feminine tops featuring sash details and impeccable blazers embellished with exquisite metallic embroidery.

The nocturnal, mainly black palette was livened up by pink and purple accents and fresh floral prints infused with a tropical mood, which conjured a sense of lively refinement. An allover sequined pajama set and a beautiful brocade gown with a sensual plunging v-neck offered Natori’s signature take on red-carpet fashion.