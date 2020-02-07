Kobi Halperin RTW Fall 2020

Kaitlyn Dever has been making strong fashion choices this awards season. ⁣ ⁣ It’s no surprise she works with renowned stylist Karla Welsh. “She just puts things on me, and every day I’m continuously shocked that she knows me so well,” she said. Tonight, she opted for a dress by David Koma. “She gets who I am and who I want to be, what I want to wear, what I don’t want to wear, what makes me comfortable. It just feels so good.” ⁣ ⁣ The 23-year-old actress, who brought her sister Mady as her date for the night, has had success with two films recently, playing a gay character in Olivia Wilde’s teen comedy “Booksmart” and taking on the role of a rape survivor in Netflix’s miniseries “Unbelievable.”⁣ ⁣ “It just feels like I’m doing exactly what I want to be doing, exploring different parts of my acting muscles,” she continued. “What more can I ask for? Doing a fun, loose comedy and then doing an emotionally draining type of role. I know both are also really important for the world to see.” ⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio to see more from Teen Vogue's party in L.A. ⁣ ⁣ Report: @ryma___________ ⁣ 📸: Ramon Bishop