Kobi Halperin RTW Fall 2020

Titled ”Mystical Oasis,” Kobi Halperin’s fall collection interpreted a recent trip to Marrakech with new-yet-familiar embroideries and textile play while expanding into, and making a statement with, a strong assortment of novelty knitwear. There were many levels to the knitwear offering, ranging from subtle with fringe and stitch detailing atop long vests and sweaters inspired by traditional Moroccan men’s wear, to refined evening-appropriate sets hand-crocheted with sequins akin to wedding garb. Special blouses lie at the heart of the brand, with standouts featuring interesting pleated drapes, cape-like construction or graphic contrast stitching.
WWD Critique: Halperin’s personal connection to the theme was palpable, whereby his European sensibility seamlessly blended with Moroccan influences to elevate daytime separates and offer his customers a larger wardrobe to play around with.
