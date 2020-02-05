Lafayette 148 RTW Fall 2020

- Galleries
Following a recent re-branding, creative director Emily Smith reinvigorated Lafayette 148’s brand pillars with elements of surprise inspired by architecture and play on masculine/feminine. Rich leather offerings were standouts, including a matching brown button-down and trouser, and offered elegant ease when layered with cashmere knits, reversible coats and cool mineral-toned fur stoles. Unique logo details adorned an eight-knot cable knit sweater, as well as the new collection of footwear.
WWD Critique: Fall marked Lafayette 148’s strongest collection to date, offering up luxury appeal to a broader, younger audience.
