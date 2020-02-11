Lela Rose RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Always one to dream up new ways to shake up a fashion show/presentation, Lela Rose created a pop-up flower shop for her fall presentation. A floral theme tends to always make its way into the designer’s collections, but this time, it was at the forefront. Rose’s pop-up at 66 Greenwich Avenue in the West Village, which was designed to resemble a flower market (inspired by those in New York and London), will be open to the public for the remainder of the week, offering a variety of crafty activities. On the clothes, botanicals came in every shape and size — as little floral appliqués, maxi prints on silk offerings and on engineered woven jacquard dresses. The lineup had an easy-glamour feel, with delicate chains of crystals giving just the right amount of sparkle to solid tuxedo and gown offerings, alongside Rose’s signature, more feminine shapes.

WWD Critique: Rose created her very own flower shop for her fall presentation, which featured plenty of pretty floral frocks in full bloom.

