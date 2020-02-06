Galleries

Collection

Linder held a coed presentation of reworked vintage pieces in a collage style. The approach worked best on the brand’s signature tank top for men embellished with an elaborate swatch from beaded antique classic ballgowns and patch-worked skirts and dickies made of upcycled sweaters for women. Chinese wallpaper prints and Indian sari embellishments added flair in men’s wear, while women’s played up Linder logos painted atop thrifted T-shirts and pin-tucked details on colorful shirting.

WWD Critique: Many of the pieces were one-offs and well executed, but it will be interesting to see how customers take to the brand’s new commercial bent.