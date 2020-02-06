- Galleries
Linder held a coed presentation of reworked vintage pieces in a collage style. The approach worked best on the brand’s signature tank top for men embellished with an elaborate swatch from beaded antique classic ballgowns and patch-worked skirts and dickies made of upcycled sweaters for women. Chinese wallpaper prints and Indian sari embellishments added flair in men’s wear, while women’s played up Linder logos painted atop thrifted T-shirts and pin-tucked details on colorful shirting.
