Maggie Marilyn RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

“After 10 seasons, when you figure out what works, it’s such a great springboard for the next collection, it’s not like you’re starting with a new canvas,” sustainability maven Maggie Hewitt explained during a walk-through of her fall collection. Over the past 10 seasons, the Maggie Marilyn founder has fine-tuned what works, what doesn’t and learned from her mistakes. Case in point: She took cues from the more popular items in her secondary, affordable luxury essentials line, Somewhere, which debuted last fall, for her main collection, which was an optimistic, unfussy, pared-back line of purposeful clothes with simple but special details.

Bestsellers like a pink pantsuit — which has seemingly sold out quicker than her black version did in past seasons — and bias-cut dresses with subtle shoulder pads sat alongside other grown-up offerings in the playful hues for which the brand has become known, as well as new neutrals and even black offerings. Whether it was the ruffle details on a mint slipdress or garments with Victorian buttons running down the front, the lineup had an easy, uncomplicated, glamorous feel that felt fresh to the brand.

WWD Critique: A romantic ease made its way into Maggie Hewitt’s fall collection of easily wearable, very pretty attire.

Read more reviews from WWD:

Maggie Marilyn RTW Spring 2020

Rag & Bone RTW Fall 2020

Staud RTW Fall 2020

WATCH: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights