Mara Hoffman RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

“It’s not about rethinking, but about thinking better, analyzing, reducing thoughts,” said Mara Hoffman, expressing her desire to deliver for fall a very focused collection. A pioneer in the sustainable fashion revolution, the designer used recycled wool for a chic lilac suit, as well as hemp for charming tangerine frocks and separates. Cozy sweaters were handmade in Peru of baby alpaca, while feminine frocks sported the brand’s signature bold sleeves and rounded silhouettes.

WWD Critique: The collection was all about wearable, yet special, pieces that combined utilitarian elements with a feminine sensuality — and displayed Hoffman’s distinctive creativity.