Markarian RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Channeling her art-history roots, Markarian designer Alexandra O’Neill injected saturated Fauve-influenced hues into dreamy garments with ample texture and shine for fall. The collection, which continually offers maxi and mini shimmering frocks, was given an extra oomph of sparkle thanks to O’Neill’s first partnership with Swarovski, which she described as “a dream.” Crystals were heat-fixed on sassy short dresses and fastened as fringe accents to romantic gowns alongside an expanded selection of paillette-adorned, liquid-velvet lamé and brocade separates, which the designer has been steadily building out. Within these separates, outerwear — including a tiger-print PVC number and nubby coats with metallic leather accents — and knitwear were standouts. The singular baby pink, cashmere- and silk-blend cardigan with a Swarovski crystal heart-shaped clasp was a collection highlight.

WWD Critique: A collaboration with Swarovski only “added to the playful sense of romanticism that is at the heart of the brand,” O’Neill said.

Read more reviews from WWD:

Markarian RTW Pre-Fall 2020

Markarian RTW Spring 2020

Staud RTW Fall 2020

Spring 2020 Trend: Ladylike

WATCH: NYFW Is Back on Top, Thanks to These Young Designers