Monique Lhuillier RTW Fall 2020

A few years into shifting her show schedule, fall 2020 sees Monique Lhuillier dial back her aesthetic a bit with the addition of some relaxed silhouettes and a bump up with evening separates put in her seasonal mix. It’s a no-brainer that she is a go-to for event dressing — wedding dresses, galas and red carpet dressing is her niche — but she knows that some of her customers have bigger lives than just red-carpet-worthy events.

“In L.A. my customer wants gowns, gowns, gowns,” she said. “In New York, the customer is more open to different silhouettes, for different types of occasions.”

The glamour she is known for is still very much there, like a black ballet-style gown with a full A-line skirt in tulle and with a sheer lace tank, coquettish and uber feminine. But she also expanded on her evening suiting. Case in point: an all-white suit, with a bolero jacket, cigarette pant and a top with that could double as a dress.

A small section of black-and-white knits — easily paired with a skinny jean her customer already has in her closet — is another addition to her separates repertoire. They could go great along with one of her pleated pants, spot on for a glitzy Saturday night dinner downtown, a different kind of “event.”

Some of the new looseness came with a Nineties bent, think languid slipdresses in white or midnight hued velvet double-breasted tuxedo jackets, worn as cocktail dresses.

Accessories came with ombre Lucite heels and a mix of strappy bedazzled sandal pumps, all meant to be coupled with the more relaxed fall assortment.