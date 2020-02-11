Moon Choi RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

During a recent conversation, Moon Choi’s parents told her, “I can look back on my youth from your youth,” which made the designer ponder the idea of designing a collection if she were able to travel back to her parents’ generation.

Newness came in many beautiful, thoughtful forms within Choi’s fall collection. She introduced organic cotton denim (her parents were among the first generation in Korea to wear blue jeans) and lace (a nod to delicate Korean tablecloths) alongside other interior-inspired fabrications. For instance, a luxurious faux fox fur coat (her first venture into the material), a velvet carpet-inspired gown and an outstanding buttery, burnt-orange leather coat with tacked, quilted upholstery details atop finely tailored jeans, all of which emulated wealth of her parents’ “boomer generation.” Exciting beadwork adorned suiting (hats and handbags, too!) while rigid, coated leather offerings — a green jacket and pant set — incorporated tailoring elements inherent to Choi’s design methodology.

WWD Critique: All in all, the collection was the young designer’s strongest to date, her garments as thoughtful as they were sophisticated and compelling.

