Naeem Khan RTW Fall 2020

As the first look, a white wide-leg pant, red belt and a bright blue blouse with white stars, came down Naeem Khan’s runway, the designer’s theme immediately became crystal clear. “It is an election year, you know,” he sheepishly said backstage. Calling the collection, “Coming to America” his assortment of intricately designed eveningwear leaned into the theme directly with stars and stripes on the first few looks. Khan then widened the lens a bit, preferring to go to what he knows — over-the-top glamour. Think sequined jumpsuits, gowns with capes or a short cocktail number with squared shoulders, covered in gold fringe.

WWD Critique: Khan delivered more of his own brand of Seventies glamour, with slinky dresses, disco jumpsuits and colorfully embellished gowns.