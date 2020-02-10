  View Gallery — 40   Photos

Nicole Miller’s “rock-‘n’-royalty”-themed fall show started as a spoof of sorts on the royals’ recent media frenzy, then evolved into an offering of rock-star-inspired attire.

Aside from crows printed on shirting or tacked on to jackets, the line leaned more rock than royal. Newness came through a more androgynous spirit, inspired by David Bowie, with male models clad in her more non-binary offerings: shearling and faux-fur coats, leopard- and floral- printed slacks and button-up silky shirting. Throughout the rest of her women’s wear, Miller continued to balance her signature tough-femininity. Leather, velvet and silk offerings with paisley prints or English military-buttons made up a majority of the collection, with rose-adorned frocks sprinkled in between.

WWD Critique: While the collection held plenty of Miller classics, the lineup felt fresh, thanks to its Seventies spirit and more androgynous styling.

Nicole Miller RTW Fall 2020

40 Photos 

You May Also Like

load comments