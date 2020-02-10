Nicole Miller RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Nicole Miller’s “rock-‘n’-royalty”-themed fall show started as a spoof of sorts on the royals’ recent media frenzy, then evolved into an offering of rock-star-inspired attire.

Aside from crows printed on shirting or tacked on to jackets, the line leaned more rock than royal. Newness came through a more androgynous spirit, inspired by David Bowie, with male models clad in her more non-binary offerings: shearling and faux-fur coats, leopard- and floral- printed slacks and button-up silky shirting. Throughout the rest of her women’s wear, Miller continued to balance her signature tough-femininity. Leather, velvet and silk offerings with paisley prints or English military-buttons made up a majority of the collection, with rose-adorned frocks sprinkled in between.

WWD Critique: While the collection held plenty of Miller classics, the lineup felt fresh, thanks to its Seventies spirit and more androgynous styling.