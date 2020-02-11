Galleries

Collection

For her fall collection, Nili Lotan focused on the kind of ready-to-wear she envisioned wearing at a young age, living in Israel. As a teen, the designer coveted a classic, Parisian-influenced wardrobe, which was the inspiration for her fall line of polished wool and tweed suiting, Fair Isle sweaters and A-line skirts that hit just below the knee as well as sophisticated denim. Outerwear was a big push for the season, as in men’s wear-esque tailored topcoats; newness came in the form of Lotan’s first shearling offerings in the form of a vest and classic coat.

WWD Critique: Lotan’s ability to translate her classic Seventies rock-inspired ethos with a Parisian twist into a collection that melded luxury with ease made for another successful collection.

Read more reviews from WWD:

Lela Rose RTW Spring 2020

Markarian RTW Fall 2020

Zimmermann RTW Fall 2020

WATCH: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights