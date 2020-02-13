Norma Kamali RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

“I did this sort of as a roundup,” Norma Kamali explained in the midst of her fall collection preview. “For me, resort is always the beginning — June is where we have a little baby flower and we go July, August, September. So the roundup is that these are all the fabrics and prints you should have in your wardrobe and if you wear them together at any time, it’s going to be great.” Kamali was referring to her fall array of “classic prints,” i.e., animal (zebra and leopard), check (houndstooth and glen plaid) and floral prints on her signature silhouettes, which she styled (as always) on women and men. While her women’s look book featured straightforward looks for sales, her men’s included the same looks, mashed-up stylistically as dictated by each wearer’s personal style.

The biggest news for the season was the resurgence of garments from Kamali’s 1976 OMO Gym activewear line, which she re-created in terry (a grouping she will be expanding for resort) in sporty, retro shapes with graphic logos splashed atop for fall.

WWD Critique: Amidst a plethora of prints, Norma Kamali’s fall lineup marked a resurgence of her archival activewear line, OMO Gym.

Read more reviews from WWD:

Norma Kamali Pre-Fall 2020

Moon Choi RTW Fall 2020

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2020

WATCH: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights