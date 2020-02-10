Palm Angels RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Francesco Ragazzi made his return to New York with a take on Southwest Americana for Palm Angels’ fall spectacular. The designer aimed to reveal American culture through reworking stereotypes, including mash-ups of tailoring and streetwear with loads of fringe (even with the jewelry!), turquoise bijoux prints, leather, megawatt belt buckles, desert motifs and suede accessories.

The collection worked best when Ragazzi finessed his blend of tailored, mohair-knitwear and outerwear offerings with artisanal details for both men’s and women’s wear. Cases in point: a classic pinstriped button up that was slashed into an enticing fringed frock, utility offerings that were top-stitched with cowboy-boot detailing and paint splattered suede separates. The designer described the collection as effortless and timeless, more about personal style than fashion, which he did just so, aside from indigenous, Navajo patterned garb that treaded into the risky waters of cultural appropriation.

WWD Critique: Francesco Ragazzi’s fall line offered crafty, Southwest-inspired takes on the Americana-meets-streetwear-meets-tailoring array Palm Angels is known for.