Pamella Roland RTW Fall 2020

The unabashed opulence of Versailles served as the anchor for Pamella Rolland’s fall collection. It’s a place she has a lot of love for, and she said she was shocked she had never zeroed in on it as her inspiration before. Known for her frothy cocktail gowns with heaps of embellishments, the French palace seems in lockstep with what her brand is known for. Fall saw her show tapestry-inspired jacquards and floral lace on a mix off-the-shoulder ballgowns or cocktail shakers with asymmetrical ruffles. Her fabrications and decorative details — pearls, marabou feathers, beaded fringe — made the case for satirical lavishness, just like you might have found in 17th-century France. In fact, she said, today her American-based business is evenly split between the U.S. and international markets.

WWD Critique: Rolland knows her way around event dressing, with options for a cocktail party to gala; she delivered it with all the audacious details her girl looks for to make her the talk of any party.