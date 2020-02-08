PH5 RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

PH5 set its fall lineup atop a snowy winter destination, one where rebellious girls just want to have fun and capture the perfect photo in après-ski attire that exudes plenty of character and attitude.

Designers Mijia Zhang and Wei Lin crafted their signature sporty silhouettes in the carefree vein of Slim Aarons’ ski photos from the Sixties, when gals and guys alike wore impractical, but cute attire with confidence. A body-hugging ski suit with wide open front was a clear standout, while colorful and printed cashmere sweaters and cardigans were notable for being reversible. The designers expanded outerwear offerings with cool quilted jackets that were completely knitted so as to omit seams, and they continued to explore innovative knitwear-fabrication technologies, such as an off-white “Ski” logo sweater that turns powder blue when exposed to the UV rays.

WWD critique: The designers continue to show their depth with eclectic and experimental takes on knitwear that will appeal to creative types searching beyond basics.