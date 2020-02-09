Private Policy RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Socio-political activism is at the heart of Private Policy’s ethos. For fall, designers Siying Qu and Haoran Li took on the American pharmaceutical industry and its inherent problems (spending too much on marketing campaigns, for instance, where various ads served as background music for the show). They incorporated symbols from medical uniforms as design elements onto genderless clothes with a utility bent, such as latex gloves stuffed inside a plastic raincoat, and added witty sarcasm through a teddy bear graphic running away with syringes. They proved deft at tailoring with subversion, as in a pin-striped skirt over pants for him and big roomy coats for her. A thread of utility underscored multipocket vest bags and an assortment of strong pants featuring clip-on bags, chains and hardware studs.

WWD critique: Take away some of the gimmicks and what remained were chic, everyday clothes meant to empower.

