Rachel Comey RTW Fall 2020

Rachel Comey took over New York’s hip La Mercerie restaurant for her fall event, which combined a fashion show with a three-course dinner. “It’s about creating an exchange, a community, offering people an experience,” said the designer, who is not new to the atypical show format.

Along with the delicious French food, the show served an intriguing fashion menu, which in keeping with the brand’s ethos, didn’t reference a specific inspiration or theme, but reflected a very distinctive creative approach — one that was free, independent and quintessentially chic.

Going deeper into the exploration of strong categories for the brand, Comey showcased charming denim separates, including lively bubblegum pink options, as well as pretty outerwear styles. They ranged from a cream white shearling jacket with a vintage-like appeal to a mannish herringbone coat embellished with knitted sleeves. Focusing on the development of special fabrics in collaboration with Italian textile companies, she created a plush technical blend that lent a cloud-like feel to an off-white jacket and flared pants. Archival prints made by Como, Italy-based silk specialists were splashed on more mannish pajama trousers and chic frocks injected with cheerful flamboyancy, a vibe that was also conveyed through corduroy pants enriched with multicolor sequins and eyelet pieces adorned with pearls.

The lineup, which hit different notes from utilitarian to ultra feminine, felt fresh, versatile and approachable, but special and unique at the same time.