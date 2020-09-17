Rebecca Minkoff RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Rebecca Minkoff’s see-now-buy-now collection for fall 2020 was a cultural ode to rock ‘n’ roll. Minkoff drew inspiration from musicians like Patti Smith and Blondie. “I always find myself going back to music as a jumping off point for my inspiration season after season. For my fall 2020 collection, I wanted to capture the essence of the Rebecca Minkoff girl who is multifaceted in all aspects of her life,” Minkoff said.

This season’s set design was conceptualized with the idea that New York City deserves a love letter during these difficult times, and that our cultural institutions are part of the four walls we call our home. One could see Minkoff’s identity throughout the collection, such as with her signature chic leather moto jacket that is immediately identifiable as by the designer.

With COVID-19 still upon us, Minkoff created matching face masks for each look she showed. The collection included lots of velvet with lamé sequins, while her handbags came in an assortment of styles including studded crossbodies, saddle bags and of course fringe bucket bags because it wouldn’t be a Minkoff collection without one. The bold studded shoes that came in a black boot and also a loafer were standout pieces.