Reem Acra RTW Fall 2020

At Reem Acra, fall came with a relaxed, free-spirited bohemian vibe. Aiming to present a versatile collection, approachable for different women, Acra kept the silhouettes uncomplicated and never too body-hugging. Billowing sleeves and flared shapes defined a range of textured silk evening dresses embellished with jewel-like details at the neckline and the cuffs, while caftan-inspired styles were crafted from lush velvet for a cozy effect. Playing with separates, she paired striped ball skirts with coordinated mini vests, as well as soft knits with plissé bottoms in iridescent colors.

WWD Critique: Taking a step back from hyper-embroidered and embellished designs, Acra embraced a new sense of modern elegance that combined simplicity and preciousness.