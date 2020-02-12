Rosetta Getty RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

A key takeaway from Rosetta Getty’s fall collection is that the designer is set upon offering an elevated wardrobe brimming with versatility.

Her hero items are convertible from day to night, designed in thoughtful ways so women can easily go from comfy minimalist chic to alluring seduction. Prime example: The gauzy yellow straps of a fine knit beige turtleneck can be released into a connective skirt, an interpretation of artist Anna-Sophie Berger’s 2017 “Lunch” fabric sculpture.

Getty’s working relationship with Berger began with pre-fall, evolving this season into more referential treatments, such as florals and both chainmail and lattice-effect layers that toughened up minimalist dresses.

She evolved her language of creative experimentation with pieces that managed to be refined and completely wearable. A floral velvet dress with a twisted neckline revealed hints of skin. A brown jersey wrap top had a lovely asymmetrical drape. Shirting was compelling for the sashes that wrapped, tied and draped in playful ways.

Those were highlights of the more conceptual items. Standouts elsewhere included a push on sleek leather, such as pebbled coats in cream and black, and a sexy black dress that maintained full coverage.