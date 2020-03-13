Rosie Assoulin RTW Fall 2020

Coming off of her first official pre-fall season, Rosie Assoulin proposed fall as a response to the call of the prior collection. Where pre-fall’s strength was its lightness, fall’s was its focus on the colder season. The designer added modern twists to classics with heavy weighted plaid wools; for instance, enveloping opera coats and blanket-y ponchos or a coated cotton and tartan coat dress and high-waisted and belted trousers. Assoulin juxtaposed this tension with a variety of dramatic silk gazar, double duchess satin and silk file evening gowns; 3-D appliqué daisies, raw scalloped edges and a vibrant palette added the fashion whimsy the designer is known for.

